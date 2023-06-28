Graeme Shinnie has said "it means everything" to be back at Aberdeen after the midfielder rejoins permanently on a three-year deal.

Shinnie for signed for the Dons in 2015, before leaving for Derby County in 2019. After a spell with Wigan Athletic, he spent the second-half of last season on loan at Pittodrie, playing a key role in Barry Robson's revival of the side.

"It's mad, it just feels like I'm back home," the captain told the club's channels.

"It's a real privilege to be back here, among everyone again. There is a great atmosphere around the place, it's a place that makes the happy.

"On top of that, the football is very good, the fans are brilliant and I'm just delighted to be back with very exciting times ahead for club next season."