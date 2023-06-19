Luke Shaw says playing under Erik ten Hag has taken him "to another level" and he feels he can get even better under the Dutchman at Manchester United.

Shaw's 47 appearances for United last season was his joint-highest number in club career campaign, while he also recorded more assists than in any other season.

When asked if he is in the best shape of his career, Shaw said: "Yeah maybe. I think for me in my career I have been so unfortunate.

"There have been a lot of ups and downs. I’ve got a lot of injuries, different manager situations, but this season under the new manager he has taken me to another level.

"I can still keep going, keep getting better and I want to do that and keep pushing myself. But this manager expects the highest standards every single day of your life. Whether it’s in training or outside of training we all need to abide by that and follow the rules. We are doing that fine.

"I feel great, I feel happy, I think the most important thing for me is to be enjoying what I’m doing and I’m doing that. The confidence and belief is there and I feel great."

