Conor McMenamin admits after "a long few weeks" he is "really happy" to get his move to St Mirren confirmed.

The Northern Ireland international, 27, joins the Paisley club from Glentoran on a two-year deal.

"It’s been a long few weeks back-and-forth, and I’m really happy to have it over the line. I can’t wait to get going," the winger said on his arrival.

"The manager wants me to be who I am and play the way I can play. He knows my strengths and I’m going to try and bring my strengths to the team."

And manager Stephen Robinson is "excited" to have his fellow countryman at his disposal.

"He’s arguably been the best player in the NIFL for two or three seasons now and was highly sought after," the Buddies boss said.

"We’ve signed a very good footballer that can play in numerous positions. He can play right through the middle, as a wing-back and in behind the striker, so we’ve got a really versatile player who can score goals and create chances.

"In certain games last year, we lacked a wee bit of brilliance where someone can score out of nothing. We're hopeful he’s the little spark you need sometimes in games like that."