Alexis Mac Allister has thanked Brighton for the "wonderful moments" and "support" during his time with the club.

The World Cup winner, who's move to fellow Premier League side Liverpool was confirmed on Thursday, spent three and a half years with the Seagulls and was pivotal in helping them achieve European football for the first time this season.

In a post on his Instagram page, Mac Allister said: "It is time to say goodbye to the club that opened its doors for me and gave me wonderful moments. I never imagined experiencing everything I experienced in these three and a half years, but this club gave me that possibility and my gratitude will be eternal.

"First of all I want to thank each one of the people who were part of this path, Tony Bloom, Paul Barber and leaders. Graham and Roberto, together with their technical staff. Players, the most important and from whom I take beautiful memories and teachings. And all the people who work within the club, who are often the least seen, but the ones who make the most effort so that day-to-day life can be enjoyed and the team can achieve important goals.

"Finally, a special mention to the fans, their support and respect during this time was incredible, as were the receptions after the World Cup. I will never forget them.

"I have no doubt that the team will continue to achieve important things because they have the footballing and human qualities to do so.

"I'll always be watching and supporting you (except when we play against you!). Thank You Seagulls!"