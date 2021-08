Leeds United captain Liam Cooper has been included in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for this summer’s delayed Euro 2020.

Cooper, who has five caps, is one of 10 defenders in the 26-man squad for the country’s first major men's tournament since the 1998 World Cup.

The 29-year-old centre-back has made 24 Premier League appearances this season.

Find out who else made the final cut for Scotland and choose your starting XI for the Euros