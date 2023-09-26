BBC Radio Manchester's Gaz Drinkwater told The Devils' Advocate podcast that Marcus Rashford has been making the wrong decision too many times lately: "When Phil Jones was actually fit and had played a run of games, I thought he was at his best when he was acting on instinct.

"When he was defending and he knew what he had to do and he only had one option, he just went for it. He made the tackle, made the block and I thought he was brilliant when he did that.

"His problem was when he had a second to think about what he's about to do - because he'd change his mind and make the wrong decision.

"It's the same with Marcus Rashford on the offensive side. If he makes his mind up as soon as he gets the ball, he's electric and not many people can stop him, no matter what he wants to do.

"He's a great passer of the ball but we haven't seen it in a while because at the moment he's got back in the mentality of not exactly knowing what he wants to do with the ball when he gets it.

"More often than not, especially when he's linking up with Hojlund - or the lack of linking up with Hojlund - he's making the wrong decision again."

