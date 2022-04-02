Brighton v Norwich confirmed team news

Norwich, meanwhile, make five changes from defeat at Leeds almost three weeks ago.

Ozan Kabak, Brandon Williams, Max Aarons, Lukas Rupp and Josh Sargent are replaced by Sam Bryam, Dimitris Giannoulis, Grant Hanley, Billy Gilmour and Mathias Normann.

Norwich XI: Krul, Giannoulis, Hanley, Gibson, Byram, Gilmour, Normann, McLean, Lees-Melou, Rashica, Pukki.