Leeds United value winger Raphinha at £67m (80m euros), with Barcelona only willing to pay about half that figure for the 25-year-old Brazil international. (Mirror), external

Leeds insist the only release clause in Raphinha's contract is one which allows him to leave if the Whites are relegated from the Premier League. (Athletic - subscription required), external

United States midfielder Brenden Aaronson, 21, still wants to leave Red Bull Salzburg this summer and negotiations are ongoing over a move to Elland Road. (Sky Sport Germany), external

