Transfer news: Leeds set Raphinha asking price

Leeds United value winger Raphinha at £67m (80m euros), with Barcelona only willing to pay about half that figure for the 25-year-old Brazil international. (Mirror)

Leeds insist the only release clause in Raphinha's contract is one which allows him to leave if the Whites are relegated from the Premier League. (Athletic - subscription required)

United States midfielder Brenden Aaronson, 21, still wants to leave Red Bull Salzburg this summer and negotiations are ongoing over a move to Elland Road. (Sky Sport Germany)

