'Leader' Newell extends Hibs stay

Joe Newell has been hailed a leader for Hibernian after signing a new contract until summer 2025.

The 29-year-old English midfielder has made 94 appearances, scoring twice, since arriving from Rotherham in June 2019.

Hibs manager Shaun Maloney said: “I’m really pleased that Joe has committed to the club for what I believe will be peak years in his career.

“In terms of what we are trying to build here for the long term, Joe is an integral and really influential player.

"Not only has he demonstrated a consistent high level of technical performance on the pitch, he plays a very important leadership role within the squad. He’s a real example to the young players we have in the squad."