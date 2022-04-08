Brentford boss Thomas Frank wants his players to use last week's victory over Chelsea to help them "push forward".

He said: "We all know that winning football matches helps the mood and there was a smile or two more than normal.

"That game gives us a lot of confidence.

"We need to use this to push forward and consistently put in good performances."

Frank also said he has challenged his players to work even harder in training this week as they look to back up that result against West Ham.

"My last message after the debrief on Tuesday was to make sure that we train a bit harder this week and with an even higher intensity where possible," he said.

"The quality in training has been very good.

"I believe that the level you show when you are confident is your true level.

"Hopefully we can bring this into the game on Sunday."