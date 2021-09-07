Jordan Pickford said England will be "ready for anything" when they face Poland and star striker Robert Lewandowski in a World Cup qualifier on Wednesday.

Gareth Southgate's side won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Wembley in March, but the Poles were without Bayern Munich's Lewandowski, who scored 41 goals in the Bundesliga last season to break Gerd Muller's 49-year-old record.

"We know that they are a top side and he is a top striker," said the Everton keeper. "We're focused on certain areas in the goal and ready for anything."

Pickford was also asked about his own form and whether he thinks he's playing his best football.

"I'm getting older and maturing. I’m a lot more experienced as well," said the 27-year-old.

"Everything is a learning curve. For me, it's about improving day to day and being the best I can be."