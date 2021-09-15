Aston Villa v Everton: Head-to-head stats
Everton are unbeaten so far this season, winning three and drawing one of their four games. The Toffees were unbeaten in their first five league games last term, but have never done so in consecutive campaigns in their history.
After a run that saw them keep 10 clean sheets in 17 Premier League games, Aston Villa have recorded just two shutouts in their last 16.
Everton have lost just two of their past 17 Premier League away games - winning 10 and drawing five - with those defeats coming at Chelsea and Manchester City last season.