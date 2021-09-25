Everton 2-0 Norwich: Benitez reaction

On Everton winning their first three home games for first time since 1989-90: "They told me before, I didn't know, so I'm really pleased. We have to emulate what the team did last year, not just winning at home but away also. So hopefully we can continue winning against Manchester United [next week]."

On injuries: "The rest of the players have to work even harder and I'm really happy to see them scoring goals, giving assists and working so hard. Now we must relax, recover, and be ready mentally and physically for the next game, but it's important for us to bring back those players as soon as possible."

On whether he expected this start: "Watching them in training, I expected that we could do well, but in the Premier League you never know. I'm a bit surprised but I'm quite happy and I think that we will get better."