Man City 5-0 Arsenal: Fantasy football top performers

Arsenal suffered a 5-0 away defeat by Manchester City in the third round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?

Unsurprisingly, the bonus points went to City attackers:

Gabriel Jesus (3)

Ferran Torres (2)

Ilkay Gundogan (1)

So which City and Arsenal players -if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek four?

Read Alistair Bruce-Ball's fantasy football tips to find out