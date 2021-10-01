Vieira on improvements, understanding the fans & fitness
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before Sunday's game against Leicester.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Vieira said he's happy with the progress his team have made, adding: "We have seen a really good improvement from the Chelsea game to the last game that we played against Brighton";
He said it's "all credit to the players" that they've adapted to a new way of playing and that they "understand what the fans want";
Opponents Leicester have "lost a bit of confidence", but that doesn't take away from their individual quality;
He says Eberechi Eze and Nathan Ferguson remain out injured, but that everyone else is available for selection;
On the last-gasp equaliser conceded against Brighton on Monday, Vieira said: "We have to use that disappointment to be even more focused from the first to the last minute of the game."