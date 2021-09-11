Arsenal 1-0 Norwich: Farke reaction

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke tells BBC Sport: "The performance was really good. Especially after a difficult spell in the beginning of the game. I got the feeling after minute 25 we controlled the game and were pretty close. To lose the game is tough but it's reality and we have to accept the loss.

"We could have been a bit more clinical and cutting edge that's a fact but in general it was a tight game and for that one goal was decisive.

"We are disappointed. Football is all about being efficient and putting points on the table. You don't get points for beautiful football, for that I'd do synchro swimming. We have to make sure we perform like today and show steel and prove our cutting edge in front of goal. We have to concentrate on the performances and then the points will come automatically."