Leeds v Liverpool: Head-to-head stats

Published

  • Leeds are without a win in their past eight against Liverpool in the Premier League, losing five.

  • The Reds have lost just one of their past nine league games at Elland Road - a 4-3 defeat in November 2000, when Mark Viduka scored all four goals - and have only failed to score once in their past 22 matches against the Whites.

  • However, Leeds are unbeaten in their past seven Premier League home games, which is their longest run in the top flight since 15 without defeat in 2001.