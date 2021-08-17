Alisson: Alisson's save from Teemu Pukki, who seemed to take an age to bring the ball under control, looked routine while his point blank save from Ben Gibson was quite brilliant.

Virgil van Dijk: Van Dijk is short of match practice and still needs to get over the psychological trauma of the injury he sustained last season, but his sheer presence and authority in defence was clearly visible.

Mohamed Salah: The way Liverpool's Egypt international positioned himself to receive the ball with his left foot and plant it so perfectly in order to strike the ball past Tim Krul, before a single Norwich player had time to move, was pure genius.

Read what else Garth had to say about Alisson, Van Dijk and Salah, plus find out which other players made it into his team of the week