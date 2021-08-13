Chelsea v Crystal Palace: Last time out

Chelsea host Crystal Palace on the opening weekend of the Premier League season - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

In April, the Blues romped to a comfortable 4-1 victory at Selhurst Park, with Kai Havertz impressing for the visitors.

The Germany international scored Chelsea's first goal and set up their second for Christian Pulisic to fire in from close range.

Kurt Zouma all but ended the game as a contest on the half-hour mark, rising highest to head in a Mason Mount free-kick.

Christian Benteke headed in Jeffrey Schlupp's cross to reduce the deficit to reward an improved second-half showing from Palace with 25 minutes to go, but Pulisic's far-post finish from Reece James' cross ended any hope of an unlikely comeback.