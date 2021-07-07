Oakley Cannonier, the ball boy who played a small part in Liverpool's extraordinary 4-0 Champions League win over Barcelona, has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The 17-year-old, who joined as an under-12 from Leeds, was praised for his quick thinking in tossing a ball to Trent Alexander-Arnold - allowing the defender to take 'that' corner, which was swept in by Divock Origi 11 minutes from time two years ago.

Cannonier, who has represented England at youth level, has just had his breakthrough season with the under-18s.

He scored four goals, including the final one in a Liverpool game played at the club's former Melwood training ground in November.