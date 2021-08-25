Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, will push for a move to Premier League champions Manchester City during the final week of the transfer window, with the former Manchester United favourite not keen on seeing out the final year of his contract with the Italians. (L'Equipe - in French)

Ronaldo has discussed the move with City's Portuguese contingent of Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, 24, and full-back Joao Cancelo, 27. Attacking midfielder Silva or City's Spain defender Aymeric Laporte, both 27, may be included as part of a swap deal. City are willing to meet Ronaldo's salary demands, but not prepared to pay a sizeable transfer fee. (L'Equipe - in French)

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column