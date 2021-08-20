Lawro's predictions: Leeds v Everton
- Published
Mark Lawrenson takes on The Wombats drummer Dan Haggis for the second Premier League predictions of the season.
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
I am presuming Kalvin Phillips will return to Leeds' starting line-up after missing their heavy defeat at Manchester United - they need him back in their midfield as soon as possible anyhow.
Everton had a very different day last time out, fighting back to beat Southampton, but I am expecting a big response from Leeds, especially at a full Elland Road.
Dan's prediction: This has got to be a high-scoring game, hasn't it? Leeds can be so good, but given our away form last season I think we'll just nick this one. 2-3
Find out how Lawro and Dan think the rest of this week's fixtures will go