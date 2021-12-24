Eddie Howe remains confident Newcastle have what it takes to stay in the Premier League, but is under no illusions about the size of the task.

When asked if there is enough time for the Magpies to turn things around, Howe said: "Yes, absolutely there is. There are enough games, there's enough talent in the squad.

"But we're certainly aware also that time is against us and we can't waste games and opportunities - if opportunities are there we have to take them because every game that we don't win, it becomes harder and harder to achieve what we need to do."

Despite only winning one of his seven games in charge, Howe says he is loving his time on Tyneside - but wants more points.

"The difficult moments and the tough challenges only enhance your determination to make it a success and to come out of the other side," he said.

"It was never going to be easy, it was never going to be plain sailing. I'm fully aware of what football management is like through my experiences in it, so I'm here to get my head down, work hard, work my way through any tough situations for the benefit of this football club.

"I'd want more points, for sure. We came into a very difficult situation, so as I said when I came in, we were under no illusions about the size of the task that we had.

"But overall, I have to say I have been pleased with a lot of aspects of what we've delivered, but knowing there's huge room for improvement."