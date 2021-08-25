Patrick Vieira has called for more aggression from his Crystal Palace side after they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Watford.

The Eagles dominated the game, but a late goal from Ashley Fletcher gave Watford a 1-0 win at Vicarage Road.

It is the third successive season that Palace have been knocked out in round two.

“I am disappointed because up front we have to improve ourselves,” Vieira said.

“If we want to win football matches, we have to score goals and this is not the case. We have to be more aggressive and determined to take those chances."

