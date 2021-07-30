As Manchester United move closer to completing a deal for Raphael Varane, the France defender took to social media to post a heartfelt goodbye message to the club he leaves behind.

"After 10 amazing and wonderful years at Real Madrid, a club I will always carry in my heart, the day has come to say goodbye," Varane posted on Instagram.

"I had the honour of sharing the locker room with the best players in the world. Countless victories I'll never forget, especially 'La Decima'. I realise it's been a great privilege to have been able to live those special moments.

"I want to thank all Spaniards and especially the city of Madrid, where my two children were born. This country will always be special to me. It's been an amazing journey in every way."