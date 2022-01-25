Who are the best set-piece takers to grace the Premier League?

A new series of the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast is just around the corner - and we want you to get involved in the panel's selections.

Alan Shearer, Micah Richards and Gary Lineker will return in the spring but they have narrowed down their selections and would like your suggestions on who they've picked.

Today's topic is the top 10 set-piece takers and a former Manchester City midfielder makes the list.

David Silva: There were so many strings to Silva's bow that it is easy to forget his ability from dead balls. He may not have scored as many direct free-kicks as some of the other names on this list - three in 309 games - but more often than not his delivery was right on the money.

Two of those three free-kick goals came in his last four Premier League appearances for City - in a 5-0 thrashing of Newcastle and a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth. Needless to say, both were absolute peaches.

