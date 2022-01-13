'It makes sense for Pogba to join PSG'

Paul Pogba has once again been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and the Telegraph's Luke Edwards believes it is a move that makes sense for all involved.

Speaking on the Transfer Gossip Daily on BBC Sounds, he said: "We talked about him all the time in the summer without anything actually happening.

"I’m really torn on Pogba. I think he’s a really talented player. I don’t buy into him being responsible for all the ills at Manchester United and he was a waste of money, but the most damning thing I can say about him is I had forgotten he was a Manchester United player.

"I think it makes sense for him to go to PSG actually. I think his story has run it’s course at United. I don’t see it as a very happy situation. He hasn’t seemed that settled for a long time.

"I have suspicions that he just pretended he wanted to sign a new contract to run down his deal so he could leave on a very lucrative Bosman transfer and probably return home to France.

I don’t begrudge him that return home but it’s not great for Manchester United who are going to lose a multi-million pound asset for free in the summer so I do see that transfer happening."

