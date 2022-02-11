Newcastle v Aston Villa: What does the form show?
Newcastle are unbeaten in their past 12 Premier League home games against Aston Villa (W6 D6) since a 3-0 loss in April 2005. Each of the past three in the competition between the sides at St James’ Park has finished 1-1.
Aston Villa are looking to do the double over Newcastle for just the second time in the Premier League, previously doing so in the 2004-05 campaign under David O’Leary.
Aston Villa are unbeaten in their past seven Premier League games against Newcastle (W3 D4), having lost five of their seven against them before this (D2).
Newcastle have won their past two Premier League games, having won just one of their first 20 this season. The Magpies are looking to secure three consecutive league victories for the first time since November 2018.