Man Utd search for balance at Brentford

Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United have lost just once since Ralf Rangnick was appointed, which means results have improved under him and previous caretaker boss Michael Carrick since the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Yet there still seems frustration at the quality of performances, with wins over the likes of Burnley and Norwich papering over cracks that were exposed again in losing at home to Wolves and letting a two-goal lead slip at Aston Villa.

Rangnick often talks about finding the elusive balance between attack and defence, so will be encouraged to hear United have scored in all 10 of their away league games this season.

Both sides failed to hit the target the last time Brentford and United met in the league - mind you that 0-0 draw was in April 1947.

So which United will turn up tonight? Well, Rangnick remains adamant players are performing in training, but need to transfer that to matchdays, with Jadon Sancho mentioned as someone who needs to find the confidence to show his ability in front of packed stadiums, rather than just behind closed doors at Carrington.

