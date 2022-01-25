BBC Sport

Transfer news: United cast eye over Porto's Diaz

Published

Manchester United were among the clubs who scouted Colombia winger Luis Diaz playing for Porto over the weekend. Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are also monitoring the 25-year-old, who has scored 14 goals in 18 Primeira Liga games this season. (O Jogo - in Portuguese), external

Meanwhile, United have stepped up their search for a new manager, with Paris St-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino, Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, Spain boss Luis Enrique and Sevilla's Julen Lopetegui all under consideration. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Elsewhere, Newcastle are interested in Manchester United's attacking forward Jesse Lingard (Mirror), external

