BBC Sport

Jose's first Wolves goal sinks Sheffield United

Published

The last time Wolves hosted Sheffield United at Molineux the result was enough to relegate the Blades.

January signing Willian Jose had suffered a barren run in front of goal since his arrival but his first goal for his new side had massive implications.

Wolves had struggled in front of goal, following a head injury to Mexican striker Raul Jimenez.

But Jose swept home from inside the six-yard box from a low Adama Traore cross in a game of low quality.