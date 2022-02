Chelsea will make a decision on Mason Mount's fitness before the Club World Cup semi-final against Al-Hilal in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday afternoon.

The England midfielder was forced off in the FA Cup victory over Plymouth on Saturday.

Reece James has travelled with the squad but won't play, while Edouard Mendy is due to arrive after Africa Cup of Nations success with Senegal.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

Who makes your Chelsea starting XI against Al-Hilal?