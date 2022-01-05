We're already five days into the January transfer window, so here's a brief round-up of the best Southampton transfer gossip to drop so far:

Southampton could continue their policy of loaning in top young talent from the Premier League's big guns by drafting in promising Manchester City attacking duo Liam Delap and James McAtee until the end of the season (Sports Illustrated) , external.

Saints trio Lyanco, Mohammed Elyounoussi and Will Smallbone have all been linked with moves away from St Mary's during the winter window but boss Ralph Hasenhuttl insists all will stay, adding: "I'm not a big friend of January transfers." (Hampshire Live), external

Southampton look set to be pipped to the signing of Fleetwood Town defender James Hill by south coast rivals Bournemouth (Dorset Live), external.

