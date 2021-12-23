Frank on Toney, fixture schedule & Brighton
- Published
Ellie Thomason, BBC Sport
Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford's Boxing Day match at Brighton.
Here is what he had to say:
There have been no new positive Covid test results since last weekend.
Frank isn't expecting any of his injured players to return on Sunday, but everyone who was in the squad to face Chelsea is available.
On the meeting between managers, captains and the Premier League later today, Frank doesn't expect any decisions to be made but hopes the league will "listen to us and hear our opinions".
Frank is a big fan of the festive fixture schedule and isn't in favour of a winter break because "traditions when they are good need to be carried on".
On Ivan Toney, Frank plans to give him "as many minutes as possible" against Brighton and will start him if the striker is fully fit.
Regardless of the pandemic, Frank thinks teams should be able to make five substitutions to give every team "better opportunities".
Facing Chelsea "was very important for us to get up to speed" and now players will be ready to go again on Boxing Day.
On Brighton, Frank expects an even game between "two teams that try to press high and get on the ball".
Frank says Graham Potter is doing a top job and Brighton "develop their style of play constantly year after year".