Aston Villa v Man City: What does the form show?

Aston Villa won just one of their eight midweek Premier League games last season (12.5%), beating Spurs 2-1 in May. In the 2019-20 campaign, the Villans won 44.4% of their midweek league games (won four, drawn three, lost two).

Manchester City have won their last 15 Premier League games played on a Wednesday, scoring 36 goals and conceding just six. Only Liverpool (21 on Saturdays between 2018 and 2020) and City themselves (17 on Saturdays between 2017 and 2018) have had longer winning runs on a specific day of the week in the competition.

Of Villa’s 18 league goals this season, 14 have come in the second half of games (78%), with six of those coming in the final 10 minutes – including three of their four so far under Steven Gerrard.