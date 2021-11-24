Transfer news: Newcastle want Trippier and Belgian duo
- Published
Newcastle United are keen to sign England full-back Kieran Trippier, 31, from Atletico Madrid. (Mirror), external
They are also interested in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel, 32, and the Belgium international, whose contract expires at the end of the season, is open to a move. (Sport1 - in German), external
Liverpool's 26-year-old Belgium forward Divock Origi is another on Eddie Howe's list, but reports suggest he will not be allowed to leave Anfield in January. (Northern Echo), external
The Magpies could rival Liverpool and Leicester City for Olympiakos' 20-year-old Guinea striker Aguibou Camara. (Sun), external
Meanwhile, Newcastle's new owners hope to convince Bayern Munich head of recruitment Laurent Busser to come to St James' Park. (Foot Mercato - in French), external
Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column