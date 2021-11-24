Newcastle United are keen to sign England full-back Kieran Trippier, 31, from Atletico Madrid. (Mirror), external

They are also interested in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel, 32, and the Belgium international, whose contract expires at the end of the season, is open to a move. (Sport1 - in German), external

Liverpool's 26-year-old Belgium forward Divock Origi is another on Eddie Howe's list, but reports suggest he will not be allowed to leave Anfield in January. (Northern Echo), external

The Magpies could rival Liverpool and Leicester City for Olympiakos' 20-year-old Guinea striker Aguibou Camara. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, Newcastle's new owners hope to convince Bayern Munich head of recruitment Laurent Busser to come to St James' Park. (Foot Mercato - in French), external

