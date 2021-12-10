Lawro's predictions: Leicester v Newcastle

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Like Tottenham, Leicester have had a number of positive Covid-19 tests in their squad. We might find out a bit more about who is affected nearer kick-off.

If, for example, Jamie Vardy, James Maddison and Harvey Barnes can play then I would still fancy Leicester. Again, I would go for a different outcome if the Foxes are without several of their best players.

Newcastle will be on a high after finally getting their first win of the season last week but they rode their luck against Burnley and they still have big problems at the back. If Leicester are anywhere near full strength, they will find a way through.

Dev's prediction: 1-2

Leicester have slipped up quite a bit in the past few weeks and I really do think that, going forward, we are pretty strong.

A lot of our players look completely rejuvenated - Jonjo Shelvey looks a completely different player right now, he is turning into the Pirlo-esque ball player that we always wanted.

I just hope he avoids any more stupid red cards, because he is a really good player when he pings those passes around.

