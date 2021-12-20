Newcastle 0-4 Man City: The pick of the stats

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has lost all 11 of his Premier League games against Manchester City – the worst 100% losing record any manager has against a specific opponent.

City recorded their 34th league victory of 2021, establishing a new record for the most top-flight wins by a team in a calendar year.

Newcastle have now conceded 79 goals in the Premier League during 2021; the joint-most by a team in the competition in a calendar year, along with Ipswich Town in 1994.