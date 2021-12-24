Dyche not concerned Clarets are playing catch-up

Sean Dyche said his players are missing football but he isn't concerned that Burnley - who have had four matches postponed over the past four weeks - are playing catch-up.

Everton's initial request for the Boxing Day game to be cancelled was turned down by the Premier League, but the decision was changed following further injuries in the Toffees' squad.

Speaking before the postponement, Dyche said: "Football can be a stressful business, but when it's gone away, trust me, you miss it. The players are ready to play, put it that way.

"I've never really bothered about all that sort of stuff because at the end of the day the games are waiting for us.

"Whatever comes our way, we have to manage it, deal with it and prepare for it - and that's what we'll do."