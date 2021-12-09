Chelsea face Leeds this weekend but what happened last time they met each other?

Back in March, Chelsea made it 12 games unbeaten under Thomas Tuchel but could not pierce the stubborn Leeds rearguard in a high tempo encounter at Elland Road.

The Blues almost took a freak lead when Luke Ayling's clearance cannoned off Diego Llorente, looped over Illan Meslier but bounced off the crossbar.

At the other end, Tyler Roberts forced Eduoard Mendy to tip his attempted chip onto the bar and Raphinha further tested the Frenchmen late on.

With Kai Havertz struggling upfront, Champions League-chasing Chelsea were grateful to their keeper, who after this match had only conceded two goals under Tuchel's management.

The result continued Leeds' promising return to the Premier League but was marred by injury to 10-goal top scorer Patrick Bamford who limped off in the first half.