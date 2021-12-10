Guardiola on Christmas period, Covid and Foden's fitness
- Published
Simon Stone, BBC Sport
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has given his thoughts before Saturday's home game against Wolves.
Here are the key lines from the news conference:
With a busy Christmas period coming up, Guardiola spoke about the importance of his players' ability to push themselves: "Every season nothing changes, but just adapt and pray for no injuries. Go forwards. Players have the ability to go to their limits as much as possible."
He also spoke about City's historically prolific patches during the winter months: "Some years. Every years is different. We will see this year. You know my thoughts - what’s next is tomorrow at 12.30 and we don’t think about other things. The next one is more important."
With the rise of Covid-19 cases and the new Omicron variant, Guardiola said the club continues to follow the protocols: "My concern is always here. The pandemic is still in society. We follow the protocols. Everyone is alert because it has happened at other clubs - masks, social distancing and be careful."
There are questions over the fitness of Phil Foden, who will continue to be assessed before kick-off: "He had an injury in the ankle. With a two-month holiday you can recover, but with games every three days you have niggles. All the time he has niggles, but he's getting better."