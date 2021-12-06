Brands and Everton had 'clear difference' in vision

Marcel Brands said his decision to stand down as Everton's director of football was one of the most difficult he has faced in his career.

The Dutchman ended his three-and-a-half-year stay at Goodison Park following a conversation with chairman Bill Kenwright and his fellow board members on Friday.

He said: "The board and I agreed that there is a clear difference in the vision and direction for this beautiful club and, with that in mind, the decision was taken.

"I want to thank everyone in the club who I have worked closely with over the last three and a half years. There are a lot of talented people at Everton with huge passion and commitment to move the club forward, both on and off the pitch.

"I want to wish all of the squad every success, and I am convinced that there is enough quality to improve the current situation quickly. It has been an honour for me to work at this fantastic club and I wish everyone associated with Everton the very best for the future."