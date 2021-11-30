Gerrard on injuries, Grealish and Man City
- Published
Rob Gurney, BBC Radio WM
Steven Gerrard has been speaking to the media before Aston Villa host Manchester City in the Premier League on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Danny Ings is fit to play, while Gerrard also confirmed Trezeguet will return to action with the under-23s next week and it is hoped Bertrand Traore will be back before Christmas;
There is a "feel-good factor around the place" and the Villa boss said his players need to take confidence not only from the results, but also from the performances;
The midfield, in particular, has impressed Gerrard: "Players have listened and taken on board a lot of information. We need to be better with the ball and improve possession, but that takes time";
He said his team will be focusing on the task ahead rather than Jack Grealish’s return to Villa Park: "Jack very much deserves a warm welcome and I expect he’ll get that. The club have benefited a lot from what he has given. This is his club and it will be after he finishes";
The former Liverpool captain said he was lucky to compete against Pep Guardiola as a player but he does not want comparisons to be made: "I don't compare myself to anyone as manager. I didn’t do it as a player and I won’t do it now";
Gerrard said Villa need to see the game against City as a challenge, adding: "At times, you have to understand that you will be the underdog. You can either hide from it or pull your shoulders back and face it."