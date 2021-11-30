Gerrard on injuries, Grealish and Man City

Danny Ings is fit to play, while Gerrard also confirmed Trezeguet will return to action with the under-23s next week and it is hoped Bertrand Traore will be back before Christmas;

There is a "feel-good factor around the place" and the Villa boss said his players need to take confidence not only from the results, but also from the performances;

The midfield, in particular, has impressed Gerrard: "Players have listened and taken on board a lot of information. We need to be better with the ball and improve possession, but that takes time";

He said his team will be focusing on the task ahead rather than Jack Grealish’s return to Villa Park: "Jack very much deserves a warm welcome and I expect he’ll get that. The club have benefited a lot from what he has given. This is his club and it will be after he finishes";

The former Liverpool captain said he was lucky to compete against Pep Guardiola as a player but he does not want comparisons to be made: "I don't compare myself to anyone as manager. I didn’t do it as a player and I won’t do it now";