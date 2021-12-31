Brentford v Aston Villa: Team news

Brentford have Christian Norgaard available after suspension, while Bryan Mbeumo's calf problem will be assessed.

Kristoffer Ajer is poised to return to the matchday squad after two months out with a hamstring injury.

Aston Villa captain Tyrone Mings serves a one-match ban for accumulating five bookings but John McGinn is able to play after a period of self-isolation.

Ashley Young could also return despite nursing a fractured toe, while Bertrand Traore and Trezeguet will be involved.

The two wingers will fly out to play in the Africa Cup of Nations after this game.

