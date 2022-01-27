Who are the best Premier League players from the rest of the world?

The Premier League is the most exciting and competitive league in the world. It attracts the greatest players from every corner of the globe with its financial muscle and high standard.

The Match of the Day Top 10 podcast will return in the spring but until then Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards need your help in picking the top three best Premier League players from 'the rest of the world'.

And, in today's top 10, there's a former Everton midfielder on the list.

Tim Cahill: An Everton legend, Cahill first joined the Toffees in 2004 after several seasons at Millwall, where he started his professional career.

The Australian was named Everton's player of the year in his first season at the club and also finished that maiden campaign as their top scorer with 12 goals in all competitions.

While he never quite matched that tally in subsequent seasons, the midfielder still popped up with some crucial goals and particularly seemed to raise his game for the Merseyside derby. In his eight years at Everton he scored five goals against Liverpool.

Have your say on the three best Premier League players from the rest of the world