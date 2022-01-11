Conte 'counts on' Bergwijn, but will he stay at Spurs?

George Cummins, BBC Sport

Steven Bergwijn's future remains in limbo with Ajax keen on bringing the player back to the Netherlands.

The forward has struggled at Tottenham with injuries, and has scored just five goals in nearly two years at the club.

Conte was asked today whether he could sell him in this window but you get the feeling he is a fan of Bergwijn.

The Italian said: “He knows very well what I think I about him. When he is in a good physical condition I gave him a chance to show he is a good player.

"Bergwijn is a Spurs player. I count on him. He is a player with different characteristics to Sonny [Son Heung-min], Lucas [Moura] and Harry [Kane]. He is a creative player, very good in one-on-ones, and a player we don’t have in our squad."