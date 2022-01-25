Matt Rowson, BHaPPY blog, external

Even the staunchest defender of Watford’s owners would welcome a manager hanging around. Just for a bit of a rest.

Javi Gracia, two and a bit years and five and a bit managers ago, was the last to reach 12 months. It would be nice to be the team again that everyone forgets is in the Premier League.

However, every exit since Gracia has been timed right, including Claudio Ranieri's. It’s difficult not to sympathise because he was dealt a difficult hand: a newly promoted squad that had gleaned little from a gentle season opening; Liverpool, United, Chelsea and City among his five first visitors; Afcon robbing him of key players; Covid inflicting postponements at expensive times. Even his best victory, over Manchester United, was stymied by an injury to Ismaila Sarr.

You’d have got long odds then on one point from the next nine games - and that salvaged by a dramatic equaliser at Newcastle. We wasted better performances on Chelsea and Manchester City. Weaker performances were abominable, and despite the club lining up early January signings - an anomaly in a constipated transfer window – Friday’s horror show against Norwich was the worst.

The bottom line for the Pozzos is it’s not about being 'fair', whether on balance a head coach is in credit or mitigating circumstances. It’s about what’s needed now.

Friday exposed a side devoid of leadership, belief and direction – and Ranieri distancing himself from the squad’s attitude, as if it was somehow something outside of his control, won him few friends.

This was not a situation that would be turned around.