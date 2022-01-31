Warrington joins Rovers on loan
Everton Under-23 midfielder Lewis Warrington has joined Tranmere Rovers on loan until the end of the season.
The 19-year-old joined the Toffees aged six and has made 13 Premier League 2 appearances for David Unsworth’s side this season.
He joins a Tranmere side that sit second in League Two, 10 points behind leaders Forest Green.