Liverpool 2-2 Brighton - Klopp reaction

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his side's 2-2 draw with Brighton felt like a defeat after the Reds squandered a 2-0 lead at Anfield.

Brighton staged a superb comeback after goals by Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane had given the home side a healthy lead in an absorbing game.

"It's not only because we were 2-0 up and didn't win, it's because the game I saw, we scored two of the most beautiful goals I've ever seen us score, which were disallowed," added Klopp.

"The pressing goal for Sadio was just unlucky, if you want to teach pressing, you would show this situation. But disallowed for handball, I guess.

"Top moments in the first half where we showed how we can hurt Brighton, played some top passes through the centre and played really good football but were only 2-0.

"In the second half, we were not good enough. The body language I didn't like it all. It was like 'oh my God, it's really tough'. Yeah, it was clear before the game.

"The best way to defend Brighton is to have the ball yourself and play in the spaces where they are exposed, but we didn't do that and that's a problem."