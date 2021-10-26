West Ham v Tottenham: In pictures

West Ham v Tottenham: In picturesImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Pablo Fornals forced saves from Hugo Lloris on two occasions, including this acrobatic effort which was saved comfortably in the end by the Spurs skipperPublished29 minutes agoImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Despite Tottenham dominating possession, the Hammers had the better chances and Tomas Soucek should have headed home the opening goal but nodded just wideImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Lukasz Fabianski was called into action, however, making a fantastic finger-tip save to deny Tottenham's Harry KaneImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, But it was West Ham who made the breakthrough after 72 minutes, with Michail Antonio prodding home Aaron Cresswell's corner for his sixth Premier League goal of the seasonImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The win meant David Moyes' side climb into the Champions League places with 17 points from nine games, making it his best start to a season since 2004-05 with Everton